Last day of school brings together John Hay students and incoming classmates

CLEVELAND — Summer break has officially started for students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Thursday was the last day of classes and an extra-fun day at one high school.

I was at the John Hay High School Kickoff Fair, where students enjoyed bounce houses, basketball, karaoke, and board games.

It was a chance to start building connections ahead of big changes next school year under the district’s Building Brighter Futures initiative.

Currently, the John Hay Campus houses Cleveland Early College High School, Cleveland School of Science and Medicine, and Cleveland School of Architecture and Design.

Next school year, those schools are merging to become one unified school community, and joining them will be students from Campus International High School, which is closing.

Principal Michelle Perez said students from each school formed a joint student council and organized Thursday’s fun day.

She said the upcoming changes are emotional for many, and leaders recognize that reality.

“It’s hard and everybody is in a little bit different space. So, I think one of the things that's really important is just giving people the space and the grace to get to where we want to be,” Perez said. “But we're trying to really harness the positive energy. We've been talking a lot about change and embracing change and being willing to move forward in a positive way and the kids have been a shining example of that.”

I spoke with Maurez Pames, a current student at John Hay who will be a junior next year. He wants to be a lawyer one day. He serves on the joint student council and is looking forward to welcoming new students to the school.

"I'm feeling really good. I really love the merger. I get to network with more people and have more opportunities and have better opportunities for my future career,” Pames said.

He’s also looking forward to taking humanities courses next year, which aren’t currently offered.

He’s urging all students experiencing change to think about the end game.

“My advice is to push through change and accept it, and view it as positivity in what you can use to better your future,” Pames said.

This summer, he’ll be interning at Case Western Reserve University through a program called The Math Movement. He’s excited to be part of the experience and to return to classes at John Hay High School.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.