Lorain County Job and Family Services strike continues, some clients still worried about its impact

LORAIN COUNTY — More than 100 Lorain County Job and Family Services (JFS) workers remain on strike after hitting the picket line on Feb. 18.

Union members are fighting for higher wages and better benefits. Lorain County JFS Director Chris Cabot previously told News 5 that leaders are willing to discuss the situation, but that the county has made its best and final offer.

Currently, there are no plans to return to the bargaining table.

This past Wednesday, News 5’s Catherine Ross, who covers Lorain County daily, was at the county commissioners meeting where union members showed up. She later reported that the union filed unfair labor practice charges with the Ohio Employment Relations Board.

I spoke with two people last week who have business with the Lorain County JFS, including Jeremy Hudgens, who was racing to submit paperwork and was worried about the strike possibly leading to the loss of benefits.

Who is impacted by the Lorain County Job and Family Services strike?

Today, I spoke with him again to find out more information.

“Yesterday I got an update. Everything is in and stuff will be delayed, but I shouldn't be losing my benefits because of the strike going on,” Hudgens said. “It's just going to take a little bit more time than normal, but the good news is, that everything's in, everything's being processed and it's looking pretty good."

He told me there’s a stigma sometimes associated with social services.

"There are people that do need the help,” Hudgens said. “And the people that really honestly do need the help are very grateful for it."

He wanted to share his story because he had questions and knew others did too.

“After we spoke… how were you feeling after we did our story?” I asked Hudgens.

“Actually relieved, believe it or not,” Hudgens said. “It was nice to have people like yourself just have a voice heard."

While Jeremy has seen progress, others are waiting for answers.

I’ve exchanged a number of messages with Jamie Bryner. She told me she submitted a benefits application for her son back in October, before the strike, and has still not heard back. She worries the strike could cause further delays.

Last week, Cabot said cases would be prioritized and bringing in outside help was a possibility.

At that time, he said, “You might be on the phones a little bit longer, or it might take a little bit longer to process than the same amount of applications with fewer people, but nobody's going to be denied any services or not get something that they're eligible for.”

I emailed Cabot on Friday for an update. He wrote back quickly and stated:

We are currently utilizing assistance from the State, and we are working to establish partnerships with other organizations moving forward.

It's important to reiterate that we continue to remain open to provide necessary services to our community. The vital work done at this agency continues through dedicated staff, working longer hours to ensure that our community's needs are met.



As stated earlier, we remain willing to meet to discuss our current offer. Chris Cabot, Director of Lorain County Job and Family Services

I did ask him how many outside personnel are assisting the office, but he didn’t answer that question.

With the strike stretching on, Hudgens worries that reaching a compromise only gets harder.

“I wish people could come together and say, ‘Okay, look, at this point we've been two weeks in this. Let's at least take a look at something.’ Something's got to give."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.