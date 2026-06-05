Lorain County renews 1 tax break, rejects other following concerns over school funding

ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County seniors will see extended tax relief, while a second property tax exemption will not be renewed for 2027.

A split vote at Friday’s Lorain County Board of Commissioners meeting followed several weeks of debate over the benefits and costs of the tax breaks.

The commissioners tabled a vote in May, at the urging of school districts and cities worried about the additional pressure on their already strained budgets.

Lorain County tables tax relief discussion amid concerns from schools, cities

RELATED: Lorain County tables tax relief discussion amid concerns from schools, cities

Proponents of the exemptions say they provide relief for homeowners facing steep property taxes.

“By the time I get my check and his check, we’re pretty well tapped until next month’s check,” said Kathy Krepps.

The Elyria homeowner and her husband live off of social security and disability benefits. The couple qualified for a homestead exemption this year, but Krepps said their property taxes are still unaffordable.

“I’m worried about them coming knocking at my door to give me an eviction notice because I can’t pay the taxes,” she said.

The average Lorain County home value spiked by about 30% after the most recent property reappraisals. The increase contributed to steep tax increases.

Following debate over property tax relief measures, the Lorain County Board of Commissioners voted to renew one of two exemptions.

“We do have 22,000 seniors living under $40,000 trying to stay in their homes,” said County Commissioner Jeff Riddell during Friday’s meeting.

School districts said they are also feeling financial pressure after growing costs and shrinking funding.

“That does mean a little bit of a reduction in our resources, a reduction in some of our services and ultimately will be a reduction in our staff,” said Roxann Caserio, the superintendent for North Ridgeville City Schools (NRCS).

She previously told News 5 that the district unexpectedly lost more than $1.7 million in funding when the commissioners passed the tax relief resolution.

In 2025, a provision in the state budget allowed county governments to create property tax exemptions and credits that mirror state programs.

Lorain County was one of four counties to adopt both a homestead and owner-occupied tax break.

Lorain County introduces property tax exemptions

RELATED: Lorain County introduces property tax exemptions

One measure doubled Ohio’s homestead exemption for seniors, veterans with disabilities and other qualifying property owners making less than $40,000 a year.

The county’s resolution also replicated the state’s 2.5% tax credit for owner-occupied homes.

During public comment in Friday’s meeting, some advocated for preserving the homestead exemption and doing away with the owner-occupied credit.

Others stressed any tax breaks would have consequences for schools and students.

“It affected our future, not just in North Ridgeville but in the entire Lorain County,” one commenter said.

Ultimately, the commissioners reached a compromise of sorts. They unanimously approved the extension of the homestead exemption, while two of the three commissioners voted down the renewal of the owner-occupied credit.

“It came from the floor, from the public that came and showed up. There’s a lot that’s going to happen in the next 12 months. We’ll see what Columbus does,” said Commissioner Dave Moore, who was the lone vote in favor of extending both measures.

He said he would like to see the pair of tax breaks made permanent in the county.

School district leaders said they appreciated the compromise. NCRS said it now stands to see a roughly $900,000 funding loss, versus a $1.8 million loss it could have faced if both measures were extended.

“Not ideal for us, but certainly something that we can plan for. And we understand and we want to do our part to help our most vulnerable as well,” said Caserio.

The measures will be reviewed for renewal again next year.

Some seniors, like Krepps, said the exemption helps, but she’s hoping for broader reform to assist struggling homeowners.

“I just get defeated and I get disgusted,” she said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.