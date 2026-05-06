Lorain voters approve school levy; students hope to dance again

LORAIN, Ohio — Voters approved a new levy request from Lorain City Schools. It would generate $10,637,320 every year with the owner of a $100,000 home paying about $385.

Superintendent Jeff Graham said the passage of the levy would restore support services and current preschool levels that were previously cut from the budget.

Graham said recent reductions in local, state and federal funding were to blame for more than $17 million in cuts to staff and programming.

One of the cut programs was dance. News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley learned it will no longer be available at the elementary and middle school levels but it’s something students want back.

“I feel sorry for the upcoming sixth graders and the people because I know there’s people that saw how fun dance is through like me and Jacob and the others and that want to do dance club next year and they won’t be able to,” said General Johnnie Wilson Middle School eighth Grader Peyton Wysocky.

Tiffany Tarpley Peyton and Jacob Wysocky

She said since cuts were announced in the district, there’s been a shift in the mood.

“I feel like the teachers have been more stressed and then it’s just like we are trying to cherish this moment because we don’t know if we’re going to have it next year,” she said.

Jacob Wysocky is a sixth grader at General Johnnie who’s been involved in dance since elementary school.

“It also helps you express yourselves through dance,” he said. “I just got to middle school, so I’m going to have more opportunities, but if these budget cuts, cut some of them, it would also be hard to get these opportunities.”

Both students said they’re concerned about the future of Lorain City Schools, but they’re seemingly confident they and other students will make the most out of their experiences.