Macedonia man pleads guilty in child sex case days after backing out of agreement with prosecutors

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Macedonia man has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen child sex crime charges after backing out of a plea agreement last Friday.

The Summit County prosecutor's office said late today William Lupica pleaded guilty to 13 of 21 counts, including two rape charges, two charges of gross sexual imposition, and nine charges related to images involving children in sex acts.

Lupica was arrested at his home on Apache Run last year, which neighbors said doubled as a childcare service.

A trial was scheduled to start tomorrow.

The assistant prosecutor handling the case said there was very strong evidence in the case.

Lupica will be sentenced on Nov. 21.