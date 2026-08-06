Massillon puts limits on future data centers with new zoning rules

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon City Council is putting new rules in place for future data centers, limiting where those facilities can be built and adding additional review requirements before construction can begin.

Council voted 7-1 on Aug. 3 to approve zoning changes that only allow data centers in industrial zoning districts, which are areas designated for heavier industrial uses and generally located farther away from residential neighborhoods.

The move comes as the city’s temporary stay preventing new data center development is set to expire Aug. 14. City leaders say the goal is to have regulations in place before any proposal comes forward.

"It doesn't matter the size of the data center whether it is a large scale or non-large scale, we are only going to allow it on I-2 full general industrial at this point," said Julie Harwig Smith, Ward 5 Massillon City Councilwoman.

Under the new rules, large data centers, those exceeding 100,000 square feet per parcel, and smaller facilities must be located at least 400 feet away from residential districts.

Developers will also be required to show their proposed sites have enough water, electric and wastewater capacity before construction can move forward. The regulations also require peak noise and decibel level certifications to address concerns about potential impacts on surrounding neighborhoods.

“My biggest concern is protecting the residents,” Smith said. “I don't want anyone's peace and solitude to be harmed. I don't want them to have health effects from constant noise. I don't want our electric bills higher, or our water polluted. None of us do.”

The city’s site plan review committee will also have the ability to revisit utility-related changes that may happen after a project receives initial approval or after construction begins.

While there are currently no finalized data center projects planned in Massillon, city leaders say they want to be prepared if a developer approaches the city.

One possible future location that has been discussed is the Massillon Technology and Energy Park, the former Republic Steel site, which is already zoned for heavy industrial use.

City leaders say the new regulations are intended to balance economic development opportunities with protections for residents.