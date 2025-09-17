More than 60 staff attacks in 6 months at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Department of Youth Services confirms that at least 62 youth-on-staff assaults have happened this year at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, which doesn't sit well with union leaders and lawmakers.

The violence happening within Indian River has been ongoing for the last several years.

Staff attacks haven't stopped at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility

During the week of April 8, at least 11 youth-on-staff assaults/disturbances occurred, including one that sent a teacher to the hospital after being attacked by two teens with a hammer.

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility staff member allegedly attacked by 2 teens with a hammer

I requested footage from that week to get an inside look at what's going on inside the facility.

Here's what we got:



Three juveniles targeted a staff member in a hallway with what appears to be a broom. The juveniles then start punching that same staff member.

One juvenile asked a staff member where a cookie was before physically assaulting that employee in his cell.

One juvenile shoved and punched a staff member in a hallway.

A group of juveniles got physical with a staff member in a common area. One juvenile then filled that common area with fire extinguisher smoke.

A hallway filled with what appears to be toilet water and excrement residue. One juvenile then resisted four staff members.

One juvenile threw a cup of liquid in the face of a staff member.

One juvenile broke a sprinkler head with a power strip, which then flooded a common area.

One juvenile broke a sprinkler head in a common area. That minor then vandalized the room.

One juvenile began to throw a chair in a common area before being confronted by a staff member. That minor then started punching the employee.

One juvenile resisted a staff member, shoving and pushing them.

"Nothing surprises me at this point," Ohio Civil Service Employees Association President Christopher Mabe told me. "The violence is still off the chain. There's been no changes in the policies that's made any difference."

The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association represents many of the staff members at Indian River.

Mabe said he's worried about the direction the facility is heading in, adding it's hard to retain qualified people with the ongoing youth-on-staff assaults.

As of August, the union said Indian River was understaffed by more than 30 juvenile correctional officers.

"We just signed off recently on an agreement again with DRC (Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections) to come in and help assist with staffing levels inside that that institution. Even at that, it doesn't help because we're still understaffed in DRC," Mabe said.

The Department of Youth Services (DYS), which oversees Indian River, said, "While we are not at full capacity as we anticipated going into the summer months, we have support from our central office staff and our partners at DRC, this includes training over 50 DRC corrections officers, who have helped maintain staffing levels."

DYS said 26 officers will also be joining the facility this week.

"It's hard for them to do a rehabilitative job when they're faced with the constant onslaught of violence," Mabe said.

DYS announced in January that construction would start this past spring on four new buildings that will replace the current, larger Cuyahoga Hills facility in Cuyahoga County.

The replacement of the Cuyahoga Hills facility was prioritized over DYS’s Circleville and Indian River locations due to its open dorm setting, which the agency said can create dangerous conditions and challenges for staff.

"I'm still quite skeptical of building new facilities because of what change that will bring about. If you put violent offenders in smaller groups, they still have the capacity for violence. Concentrating more on programming and trying to scale those things where they need to be and giving those youth hope and giving those staff protections should be first," Mabe said. "The changes in policies that they've done so far have shown that they're ineffective."

When DYS was asked about updated policies to ensure the safety of staff at Indian River, a spokesperson said:

"Working with the highest risk, highest need incarcerated youth in the state is an inherently challenging job that will never be without risks, but violence against our staff members is not tolerated. We do have sound correctional practices and policies that govern the safety and security for staff and youth, and we continuously monitor to ensure those are enforced."

But Mabe said it's not enough because there is a lack of retention and applicants at Indian River.

"I think change can be done in the short term if one admits that change is necessary. If we're consistently saying that there's not violence happening or it's less violence happening, then we're not really acknowledging that there's change that necessitates happening," Mabe told me. "Sometimes change starts from the top down and not the bottom up."

I sent the footage we obtained to Representative Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township) and asked if he thinks a change at Indian River is necessary.

Williams said, "This is the first time that I'm seeing actual video from a facility and seeing how violent these assaults were. I've heard those stories before. I've also tried to work with DYS in regards to reform as to their internal policies, how they deal with juveniles, but I've been unsuccessful, so I think it's time for the legislature to step up. I think it's time to protect."

"What does reform look like to you?," I asked Williams.

"In the House, we attempted to give the Attorney General authority to directly prosecute any criminal offense that occurred within a detention facility in the state of Ohio. The state prosecutor associations came out in opposition to that because they believe it infringed on their ability to choose whether or not to prosecute, but we've given them the opportunity. They are failing to bring these charges and judges are refusing to sentence these offenders accordingly," Williams responded.

Therefore, Williams said he is currently drafting legislation that will attempt to give the AG the authority to prosecute juveniles involved in youth-on-staff assaults.

"In addition, we will be adding new sentencing guidelines for offenses for felony offenses that are committed at a detention facility. We will be looking to increase those criminal penalties, making mandatory minimum sentences and elevating the level of offense that is charged when you directly assault a correctional officer in our detention facilities," Williams said.

Something else Mabe has been pushing for the last few years is having all Indian River staff members carry pepper spray, but DYS confirms only certain employees do, including operations managers, unit managers, select youth specialists and select teaching staff. Correctional officers were not listed.

Outside of what pending legislation might bring, Williams said Governor Mike DeWine has the final say on DYS's policies since that agency falls under the executive branch.

"We need to make sure that these juvenile offenders understand that we run those facilities, they don't, that they are gonna be punished severely," Williams said. "We need to get this under control at our facilities and protect our correctional officers that are serving an important job in our community."

We'll continue to Follow Through.