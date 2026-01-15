Mother of woman killed in Euclid high-speed chase and crash sues officers for wrongful death

EUCLID, Ohio — Elizabeth Wall, mother of a Northeast Ohio woman killed in a crash involving a high-speed police chase, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two Euclid police officers.

Michelle Wall, 44, was killed on March 17, 2024, when a stolen Jeep being pursued by a former Euclid police officer crashed into her car at East 156th Street and Calcutta Avenue in Cleveland.

Wall, a beloved mother of three sons and a grandmother, was on her way to church at the time, according to her family.

The lawsuit names Euclid Police Lt. Vashon Williams and former Euclid police officer Benjamin Wilcox.

It alleges Wilcox initiated the chase and that Williams, who was a sergeant at the time, authorized the pursuit.

"It was one of the most horrifying situations I've ever seen, one of the most ill-advised chases that I've ever seen," Stanley Jackson, Elizabeth Wall's attorney, said. "This chase should have never happened."

According to the lawsuit, the chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour as Wilcox pursued the stolen Jeep from Euclid into Cleveland.

Allegations over first aid

Jackson said the officers violated the Euclid Police Department pursuit policies by continuing the chase under conditions that endangered the public.

"There was evidence that they probably could maybe catch those individuals later," Jackson said. "Unfortunately, Michelle Wall and her family do not have later because she's not here."

The lawsuit alleges that after the stolen Jeep crashed into Wall's car, she was ejected and found unresponsive. Instead of rendering first aid, it said Wilcox continued chasing the two suspects on foot instead.

The lawsuit also alleges that a nurse who witnessed the crash attempted to assist Wall, but was instructed by officers on scene to step away.

"We'll never know [if officers could have saved her life], but the reality is that they had a duty to try," Jackson said. "It's not serve and protect, it's protect and serve, so we would have hoped that Michelle Wall's life would have mattered enough that she was given the aid and care she deserved in the moment."

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Euclid's response

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser did not return a call seeking comment.

Euclid Law Director Patrick Cooney said he was unavailable for an on-camera interview Thursday.

However, Cooney told News 5 by phone the city reviewed the chase and crash and concluded the officers "did nothing wrong."

He said the crash was "an unfortunate event that happened" and that "the responsible party is in jail."

Teen of woman killed in crash reacts to surprise guilty plea of suspect in court

RELATED: Teen pleads guilty to car crash that killed mother of three

The teen who was driving the stolen Jeep pleaded guilty in January 2025 to attempted murder and failure to comply.

Wilcox voluntarily left the Euclid Police Department and is now employed by the Chardon Police Department, according to Cooney.

Williams remained with the Euclid Police Department and was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant following the incident.

Red Flags: Euclid's Use of Force

News 5 Investigators have previously reported on several lawsuits involving allegations of excessive force by Euclid police officers, including a prior case in which Vashon Williams was named.

Euclid officers named in police brutality lawsuits showed warning signs in use of force reports

RELATED: Red Flags: Euclid’s Use of Force

A federal lawsuit alleged former Euclid police officer Kyle Flagg and then-officer Williams approached Lamar Wright on Nov. 4, 2016, with guns drawn while he was using a cell phone and sitting in his car.

Wright, who had recently had stomach surgery and was using a colostomy bag at the time, initially thought he was being carjacked, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Wright had pulled over into a driveway to call his girlfriend and was seated during the "vicious and unprovoked attack."

Body camera video shows officers approaching the car and yelling at Wright to get out of his vehicle. One of the officers grabs his arm and Wright can be heard in the video saying the officer is hurting him. Seconds later, officers use a stun gun and pepper spray.

The city settled Wright's lawsuit for $475,000.

"I think Euclid has a very serious issue with use of force," Jackson said. "I think there should be some real serious discussion about how many use of force cases they have every year and what are the results of those cases."

"It's concerning for those of us who are driving past Euclid, people who live in Euclid, for those of us in the greater Cleveland community," Jackson said. "It's not a very safe police department."

