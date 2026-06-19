'Much more peaceful': Residents pleased with safety changes in Highland Square

AKRON — After weeks of violence and growing concerns about safety in Highland Square, some residents say they are beginning to notice a positive change. Last weekend, most bars in the neighborhood voluntarily closed at midnight, while the city shut down parking lots that officials say had become gathering spots for large late-night crowds.

Last week, Akron leaders announced new measures to keep the area safe.

WATCH:

Most Highland Square bars to close at midnight this weekend after violent incidents

RELATED: Most Highland Square bars to close at midnight this weekend after violent incidents

Forty-year Highland Square resident Bill Jordan said the changes appear to be making a difference.

"It certainly looks like things happen after midnight, and closing the bars after midnight seemed to have stopped that," Jordan said while walking his dog, Lucky, through the neighborhood.

City leaders implemented the measures following a series of violent incidents that raised concerns among residents and business owners.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said fewer issues were reported over the past weekend, but emphasized that one quiet weekend does not solve the larger problem.

"We want to make sure that we're working on this just like we work on safety throughout the entire city. Gun violence is not just a one-week thing," said Malik.

Jennifer Walker, who has lived near Highland Square for 25 years, said she noticed a difference when she stopped for coffee this week.

"A week or two ago, when I came up to get coffee, there would be some leftover chaos," Walker said. "This week it seems much more peaceful and honestly kind of cleaned up a little bit. It just seems more like a place where you want to sit and have your coffee."

City officials say increased safety enforcement efforts will continue. Malik said the city plans to hold businesses accountable when officials believe unsafe business practices contribute to public safety concerns.

"We're going to hold businesses that have bad business practices accountable," Malik said. "Just because the Highland Tavern decided on Friday afternoon to close does not absolve them of all the reckless conduct that got us here."

For this weekend, the Highland Tavern has publicly announced it will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays for the time being.

The mayor's office says most Highland Square bars and businesses are expected to return to their normal operating hours.

The city-owned parking lot behind Chipotle will remain chained off at midnight. Drivers who are already parked in the lot will still be able to leave, but anyone gathering there could face trespassing charges. City officials say vehicles left in the lot after 2:30 a.m. will be towed.

The Walgreens parking lot will also close at midnight, and vehicles left there overnight may be towed.