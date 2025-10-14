Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
National grant helping Cleveland church last another century

Work has begun at New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland to repair its exterior and preserve it for the future.
CLEVELAND — There’s new work underway at New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland to help ensure the historic building stands strong and looks good for another century.

I was at the church on Monday morning, where crews are giving the sandstone exterior a deep cleaning using special chemicals and tools. More masonry repairs are on the way, including stone replacements where needed.

The exterior work is expected to be finsihed sometime in 2026.

“We want to make sure that we do our part not just for this building but for the city of Cleveland,” said Pastor Kellie Sullivan. “Cleveland is a beautiful city, and we want to represent that by keeping our small area clean, presentable, and beautiful. We’re excited to add to Cleveland’s restoration.”

Around this time last year, I reported that the church was awarded a $175,000 matching grant through the National Fund for Sacred Places — a collaboration between the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Partners for Sacred Places.

The funding is helping the church continue long-planned preservation work, which became even more important after a tornado struck in the summer of 2023.

The restoration is expected to be complete in 2026, weather permitting.

