New Parma Heights Library officially opens, city turns the page on now demolished old Library

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s officially out with the old and in with the new in Parma Heights.

After years of debate, construction and some controversy, the brand-new Parma Heights Branch Library is now open to the public — marking the end of an era for the city’s former “space age” library building that once stood nearby.

The newly opened 22,000-square-foot facility on Pearl Road replaces the former branch that some residents affectionately described as “beautifully-ugly.”

City leaders argued the move to the new facility was necessary and for the greater good of residents for years to come.

“This is an example of your property tax dollars at work,” Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo said. “Your investment in the community comes back ten-fold.”

The $16 million project was funded through the library system.

Gallo says she developed the concept about four years ago, and construction crews were able to complete it in a little over a year, working through the winter months.

The new branch sits at Greenbrier Commons — the former site of the city’s old ice rink — and connects directly to the Metroparks trails behind the property.

City leaders say the building was intentionally designed to feel open, calming and inviting.

“The natural lighting is a huge part of the library,” Gallo said. “It’s very welcoming and people want to come here.”

The facility includes a number of upgrades: expanded children’s areas, quiet study rooms, an innovation center, a drive-up pickup service, a drive-up book drop and additional gathering and learning spaces.

“It’s really cool to see it in real life and be able to walk the shelves,” said branch manager Krista Tokarz.

Families were already filling the new children’s section as News 5 stopped by for this We Follow-Through update.

“He kept saying library all morning today,” said Parma Heights mother Maryna Gomma.

She visited with her 2-year-old son Matthew, who was eager to explore the new space.

“We're going to the library, and now we’re here," Gomma said.

Gomma said the upgraded children’s area offers more opportunities for learning and exploration.

“It gives him resources to play and explore, and it’s very educational,” Gomma said.

The opening of this library also marks the official closing chapter on one of Parma Heights’ more debated local projects in recent times.

The former library building — known for its futuristic architecture — had supporters who wanted it preserved permanently.

Parma Heights prepping for new library

RELATED: Parma Heights prepping for new library near old location

Parma Heights resident Emery Pinter previously compared the structure to the Seattle Space Needle.

He even started an online campaign to save it.

“You could say this is the small nephew of the Seattle Space Needle,” Pinter told News 5 during earlier reporting on the demolition debate.

But city officials said the aging building faced major infrastructure problems, including roof leaks, outdated HVAC systems and deteriorating windows.

Gallo argued repairs would have cost well over $1 million.

“It was fiscally responsible of the city to apply for a demolition grant,” she said.

The old building has now been demolished.

For now, the former library site will become green space.

However, city officials say they are exploring future recreational opportunities for the property and expect to announce additional plans soon.

The new library will also serve broader community needs beyond books.

Officials say the building will house Aspire Greater Cleveland workforce development programs, GED and job training services, an income-eligible daycare through The Centers and hands-on learning opportunities for Tri-C early childhood education students.

City leaders say the goal is to transform the branch into a full community resource hub for residents of all ages.

For more information on the library and its new amenities, click here.