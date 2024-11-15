Newly obtained court documents indicate what led investigators to body of missing Maple Hts. woman

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — News 5 has obtained court documents detailing what led investigators in June of 2024, to a vacant lot in East Cleveland where they found the remains of Michelle Arnold.

Arnold was 23 years old and lived in Maple Heights. She was reported missing to Warrensville Heights Police in October of 2023.

Ebony Arnold, Michelle’s sister, has made it her mission to get justice. She doesn’t want her sister to be forgotten. Her living room has photos and mementos to remind her of the girl she said was quiet, giving and spunky.

“What makes you smile,” I asked Ebony.

“Just thinking of her being funny, being silly… having a little random joke here and there,” Ebony said as she looked through a book of photos of Michelle.

“For this to happen is just unacceptable,” Ebony said. “She was a great young lady."

Ebony said her life hasn’t been the same since Michelle’s disappearance. She said when authorities found her sister’s body on Strathmore Ave., it was buried under debris and had been exposed to the elements.

“She didn't deserve to be murdered like that,” Ebony said.

I asked her, "There's no doubt there's people who know what happened to your sister?”

Ebony responded, “Oh, for sure. They were there. Absolutely, they know.”

News 5 obtained court documents detailing a search warrant related to the case.

It states in January of 2024, about five months before Michelle’s remains were found, an anonymous caller contacted Cleveland Heights Police.

According to the documents, the called said a man who’s currently in jail accused in an unrelated crime, who News 5 isn’t naming at this time, “…killed Michelle Arnold in a robbery gone wrong and the body was either on Strathmore or Potomac.”

Ebony said she’s read through the court documents despite it being difficult.

“I cried really bad, but again, I have strength for the Lord,” Ebony said. “So, I read through it.”

The search warrant also said that just weeks before Michelle was discovered, the same man mentioned by the tipster told a detective from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department during an interview that “…Michelle Arnold was brought to his home for the sale and purchase of a firearm…'in a blue sedan by'…two acquaintances.”

According to the documents, the man said, “…after the sale of the firearm the vehicle left with Arnold and Arnold never entered his home…”

The man told the detective he later learned someone had “…shot and killed Arnold…”

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that there’s no update on Michelle’s case, and it’s still under investigation.

Ebony said that even though no one has been arrested, she has confidence in investigators.

“These guys are actually really doing their job,” Ebony said. “They really care.”

She said she won’t let her sister down.

“I would never stop fighting. Even if God calls me home and I leave this earth, I'm still gonna fight,” Ebony said.

Ebony is planning a memorial service for Michelle. She believes it will happen in the spring and feature a horse-drawn carriage and the release of doves. AGoFundMehas been established to help her carry out that wish.