Ohio AG rejects cannabis referendum, says petition language is misleading. Supporters plan to rewrite it.

CLEVELAND — A setback for a group trying to roll back changes to Ohio’s marijuana law. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is rejecting a petition tied to Senate Bill, but supporters say their fight is far from over.

The group "Ohioans for Cannabis Choice" submitted a proposed referendum to repeal Senate Bill 56. Set to go into effect in March, the Senate bill would ban or heavily restrict hemp-based THC products in Ohio, including THC edibles like gummies and candies, THC-infused beverages, liquid THC products made from hemp, high-potency delta-8, and products marketed to minors.

Late Tuesday night, Yost rejected the petition, saying the summary language contains omissions and misstatements that could confuse voters about the law’s scope and impact.

Opponents of the law say banning these hemp-based products goes too far, calling it government overreach, and warning it could hurt small businesses across the state.

"I have devoted my entire life savings, my entire life to it. It would most likely put me out of business," said Meredith Farrow, a Cleveland hemp seller.

Ohioans for Cannabis Choice released this statement after the attorney general's decision:

"We're disappointed, but not surprised or deterred. Ohio Attorney General David Yost is just a speed bump in the process. We are going to fix the language, collect an additional 1,000 signatures, and not slow down. Voters this November will have the opportunity to say no to SB 56, no to government overreach, no to closing 6,000 businesses and abandoning thousands of Ohio workers, and no to defying the will of Ohioans who overwhelmingly supported legalizing cannabis in 2023."



— Dennis Willard, spokesperson for Ohioans for Cannabis Choice.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Senate Bill 56 is designed to close dangerous loopholes in Ohio’s hemp law.

"There's a gaping hole, and that includes liquids, as well as the gummies that I was complaining about for some time. No one intended this hemp law to open, open the door to basically unlimited THC," said DeWine.

The debate is far from over. Ohioans for Cannabis Choice plans to rewrite the referendum language, collect more signatures and push to get the issue on the November ballot, leaving the final say to the Ohio voters.