Ohio craft brewers warn THC drink ban could shut down businesses

CLEVELAND — The fight over THC-infused drinks in Ohio is intensifying, and the clock is ticking for opponents to get a referendum on the November ballot.

Ohio House set to introduce proposal allowing THC drinks, bans other products

Ohio Senate Bill 56 would ban intoxicating hemp products from being sold outside licensed marijuana dispensaries. Dozens of breweries across the state say THC-infused seltzers have become a major part of their business, warning that a ban could threaten their operations.

At Saucy Brew Works, CEO Brent Zimmerman said the THC seltzers the company produces have quickly become some of its most popular drinks.

Demand has grown so quickly that the beverages are already outselling traditional hard seltzers when they first hit the market.

Zimmerman estimates a significant share of Saucy’s business is coming from THC drinks.

“By the time we look at the end of 2026, it could be 20%, and we just introduced it. It's growing that fast,” Zimmerman said.

Some of Ohio’s largest craft brewers, including Saucy Brew Works, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Rhinegeist, Seventh Son Brewing, and Fifty West Brewing Company, could be heavily affected if the ban takes effect.

“We could potentially close. You're talking about six pubs and more than 200 employees,” Zimmerman said. “Across the state, there are more than 6,000 businesses affected. The craft brewing industry is on its last leg anyway. It’s increasingly harder and harder to compete with big beer.”

Saucy Brew Works, along with other large Ohio breweries and dozens of small businesses, is now trying to put the fate of Senate Bill 56 in the hands of voters.

However, the deadline is approaching quickly. The bill is set to take effect on March 20, and supporters of the referendum must submit signatures by March 13 to place the issue on the ballot.

Supporters of the bill say it would create clearer rules and stronger oversight by limiting sales to licensed dispensaries.

“You know, the liquid refreshment is being sold,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I know some retailers say they card people, but that just means it needs to be regulated. It’s time for the legislature to step in and regulate the drinkable product being sold, just like we regulate liquor and beer.”

Zimmerman said Saucy Brew Works supports regulations, but not an outright ban on sales outside dispensaries.

“The hemp THC beverage market and legitimate hemp producers are for regulation,” Zimmerman said. “We support 21-plus sales and QR codes on our packaging so customers know exactly what’s in it.”

Saucy Brew Works says it has set up a station inside the brewery where customers can sign the referendum petition.