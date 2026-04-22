Ohio Turnpike identifies 315 companies not paying tolls

The Ohio Turnpike is now publicly identifying 315 commercial trucking companies that owe it toll money.

The list was made public on the turnpike's website. Each company on the list owes the turnpike $5,000 or more in unpaid tolls.

The money these companies owe total $5.2 million, with the debt going back to April 2024.

The companies come from 26 states across the country.

The turnpike said these companies are either using different toll evasion tactics or they're just not choosing to pay the tolls.

The Ohio Turnpike said it's putting pressure on these companies because riding on the turnpike without paying is illegal, and not paying the required toll isn't fair to the drivers who do pay.

Every time a driver goes without paying a toll, that's money the turnpike loses to repair the roadway's infrastructure.

The turnpike also hopes this public list will have others in the freight business take notice.

"We want to put some pressure on these companies," Ohio Turnpike Spokesperson Brian Newbacher said. "We want to say to the shippers, the freight movers that are using these companies, 'Hey! Take a look here. If your company is cheating the system, you might want to think twice about using that trucking company.'"

The list is just a small portion of drivers going without paying tolls. The turnpike said there is another group of commercial truck drivers greasing their plates and obscuring their license plates to bypass cameras in toll booths. The turnpike said discussions are still ongoing on how to catch those drivers.

To see the list of companies, click here.