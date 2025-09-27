Olmsted community hosts donation drive for dozens displaced by apartment fire

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A donation drive was held in North Olmsted on Friday night for dozens of people displaced and affected by an apartment fire last weekend.

The fire happened at the Westbury Apartments on Brookpark Road, where 64 tenants had to be evacuated.

Although some tenants have been able to return to the building, others have not.

To help some of the victims, the North Olsted community came together for the drive.

"My cousin was actually the one who reached out for help. And then I said, 'Well, I live in North Olmsted so let me share it to the North Olmsted Facebook group. And that's when we had an overwhelming response," said Kayla McCoy, whose cousin was a fire victim.

This was the second fire at the apartments in the last year.

No one suffered any life-threatening injuries, but some cats did die from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the North Olmsted Fire Department.

If you are interested in helping out the displaced victims, click the GoFundMe links that were created below:

