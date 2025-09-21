Crews battling apartment fire in North Olmsted; roads closed in area

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Fire Department is battling a fire at an apartment complex that broke out on Sunday.

According to North Olmsted Police, the fire broke out on the fifth floor of The Westbury Apartments on Brookpark Road. One officer on scene was transported to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Around 2:30 p.m., police posted on Facebook saying they have closed down Great Northern Boulevard northbound at Country Club Boulevard, and Brookpark Road eastbound is also closed at Great Northern Boulevard.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

A News 5 photojournalist captured images of charring on the side of the high-rise apartment complex.