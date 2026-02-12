Prosecutor, parents of fallen CPD Officer Jamieson Ritter testify on SB 295

The parents of fallen Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter testified in front of a state house committee Wednesday on behalf of a bill that could impact the case of the man accused of killing their son on July 4, 2024.

Senate Bill 295 would increase the maximum time allowed for a defendant to be restored to competency to stand trial in Ohio to five years in cases of aggravated murder, murder or where life in prison is a possible sentence.

Right now, the maximum time is one year, and the deadline is getting closer for DeLawnte Hardy, who is charged with killing Officer Ritter.

Hardy was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but he refused medication for five months before a court ordered forced treatment.

"We all are re-victimized every single day of our lives. and to stand up here is not easy, to ask strangers, to think about the law, and the flaws that are in it, and all we're asking is for justice to be served," said Karen Ritter, Jamieson Ritter's mother.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley also testified in support of Senate Bill 295 on Wednesday.