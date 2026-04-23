Parma Schools outline return plan for high school students following Valley Forge student death

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parma City School District leaders are outlining how high school students will return to class following the shooting death of a Valley Forge High School student inside the cafeteria earlier this week.

Both Valley Forge and Normandy high schools are closed on Thursday to allow students, staff, and families time to process the loss.

Classes are set to resume on Friday, but with a modified and optional schedule for Valley Forge students.

According to the district memo:



11th and 12th graders: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

9th and 10th graders: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians are invited at 3:00 p.m. for a meeting with administrators and mental health professionals.

Parma City School District

District officials say attendance on Friday is optional for Valley Forge students, and regular bus transportation will not be available.

However, accommodations can be arranged.

Support services will be a major focus of the day, with grief counselors, art therapy, and emotional support dogs available to students and families.

Grief counseling is also being offered on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Forge High School, with additional support planned in the coming weeks.

The district has also modified its state testing schedule and pushed it to next week.

Here's the schedule:



Tuesday, April 28: Algebra I and Geometry.

Wednesday, April 29: U.S. History and Government (rescheduled).

Friday, May 1: Biology.

Officials say the changes are meant to support students during an especially difficult time.

According to Parma Heights Police, a student died by suicide inside the Valley Forge High School cafeteria on Monday.

Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

RELATED: Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

Authorities say their investigation indicates the student did not intend to harm anyone else, and officials stress there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

Police say an officer arrived within about 90 seconds, secured the weapon, and began administering first aid along with fire personnel. The student later died from her injuries.

The gun used belonged to a family member, according to investigators. No charges have been filed, and the case remains under investigation.

Officials have not released details about how they determined there was no intent to harm others, citing the active investigation. They are also reviewing whether the student had any concerning online activity, including posts referencing past school violence.

The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, though police say any potential connection remains under investigation.

“The whole incident is unfortunate. I can’t speak to what goes on in people’s mind, certainly there appears likely there’s a tie to that,” said Parma Heights Police Chief Steven Greene.

Questions remain about how the gun got into the school and how long the 18-year-old student had it on her, with officials saying those details are still part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, some parents are calling for increased safety measures—and claim she clearly had the gun in her backpack all day long.

'Something has to change.'

RELATED: 'Something has to change.' Parma parents push for metal detectors in schools following student shooting death

A group of parents tells News 5 they plan to gather outside Normandy High School on Thursday evening ahead of a school board meeting, where they are expected to push for changes such as metal detectors.

Their rally is set for 5 p.m.

District leaders say a full return to a regular school schedule is expected next week.

