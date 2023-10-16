Police arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old shot near Cleveland Central Catholic High School

Cleveland police have a suspect in custody in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy outside Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

The suspected shooter is also a 15-year-old boy.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday at Cleveland Central Catholic. The doors were closed to students Monday after the shooting on Baxter Avenue near campus last Friday.

Two days after the shooting, police and the feds made an arrest.

The suspect is charged with attempted murder with a gun specification, felonious assault, and inducing panic.

The boy who was shot is in critical condition at our last update.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland moved the homecoming game this past weekend to Warren and closed it to fans. The homecoming dance is being rescheduled.

One Cleveland Central Catholic parent told News 5 Investigators that it’s scary these kinds of things happen at our schools, saying there aren’t any quick fixes, but there needs to be a change in the culture.

“I think there’s a lot of evidence to suggest this is not just a blip that it’s been getting worse over a period of time,” Case Western Reserve University Professor Dan Flannery.

Fears of violence at other Northeast Ohio high schools sparked similar actions in the last few weeks.

Cleveland Heights recently limited a game with Euclid to the families of players, cheerleaders, and the marching band.

Euclid’s football team has had to change locations and find new opponents over safety concerns.

Solon canceled its game with Euclid.

“Right now, we’re in a phase where individuals, I think, that are responsible for children’s safety and the event and law enforcement are saying look, we can’t take that chance,” Professor Flannery said.

Flannery is an expert on youth violence at Case Western Reserve University.

He is the Director of the university's Begun Center for Violence Prevention and Research.

Flannery says what we’re seeing with kids are impulsive decisions not well thought out.

Flannery says that it is layered with mental health issues, social media, and the lingering impacts of COVID.

“This is an example of many young people now having access easy access to a weapon and possessing them, so when some disagreement or conflict occurs, kids are using their weapon thinking that everybody else probably has one,” Professor Flannery said.