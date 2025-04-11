Ready to hit the Towpath this weekend? Eddy's Bike Shop reopens Friday morning in Peninsula

PENINSULA, Ohio — On Friday, Eddy's Bike Shop in Peninsula will open for rentals. The shop is now in a new temporary location at 1655 Mill Street W in Peninsula.

Eddy’s Bike Shop in Peninsula finds new temporary home after fire

In late February, the early morning fire that destroyed the bike shop sent the community reeling. Eddy's was in a historic building, formerly known as Century Cycles. It was reduced to rubble and left the popular bike business without a home.

"My first thought was oh, Peninsula is on fire. I didn't know," said Ryan Garber, a barista at Peninsula Coffee House.

Businesses in the area are thrilled to have it back up and rolling.

"It's big revenue for this, and everybody that comes here loves the bike shop you know? That was a big draw here. So, it is good to see that they're doing something," said Garber.

Eddy's Bike Shop Owner Jimmy Ruggles says the phone has been ringing about the reopening.

"Towpath attracts a lot of people from out of town so a lot of people plan their long weekends or trips around coming down here to rent bikes. So, we're definitely getting a lot of calls, lot of emails," said Ruggles.

Local families are ready to stop by and hit the bike trail.

"We can't wait. If we can get a couple nice days here, we can go biking," said Lindy Prinious of Boston Heights.

"I was worried about their business for sure, what will they do now? But it looks like they'll be fine, so yes, it's a good start," said Garber.

As for what started the fire in February, News 5 has been told the investigation is wrapping up.

Locals would also like to see the fire site cleaned up and made into something new.