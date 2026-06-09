Rescued eagle that united Lorain community has died

CASTALIA, Ohio — Sometimes even the most dedicated efforts don’t lead to the outcomes we hope for. That’s the case for the Lorain eagle, which was rescued in July 2024 after being spotted injured on the porch of a home near Lakeview Park South in Lorain.

Beloved eagle in Lorain on the road to recovery after being rescued

I reported on the rescue in July 2024 and followed up months later when the bird was undergoing care at Back to the Wild, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Castalia, Ohio.

Wildlife rehabilitation center makes determination on future of Lorain eagle rescued over the summer

But recently, I learned the eagle died about two months ago.

"Does it do your heart some good, your staff some good knowing that you had that interaction in her time of need?” I asked Mona Rutger, founder and executive director of Back to the Wild.

"Yes,” Rutger said. "It's just hard to watch these animals die when we put so much time into them and care and have so much hope for them."

Rutger and her team are mourning the eagle’s unexpected death.

"Mother Nature calls the shots,” Rutger said.

The rescued bird suffered a loss of critical flight feathers on one of her wings, which impacted her ability to hunt and travel. Rutger previously said the injury was likely caused by either a collision with a power line or a vehicle.

Paul Schmidlin Lorain resident and photographer Paul Schmidlin captured this photo of the injured Lorain eagle before its rescue in July 2024.

"She just had other issues, and they're unfortunately, they're internal, and you can't always see them,” Rutger said.

There was optimism that the eagle’s feathers would regrow, but it just didn’t happen the way it needed to.

"And then we thought, well, let's start, you know, seeing if she'd make a good glove-trained bird,” Rutger said.

The focus then shifted to whether the eagle could serve as an ambassador for wildlife education. But before that next chapter could begin, the regal bird died.

"They're born to fly … and being sedentary over that time … it probably was a stroke or a heart attack, something like that,” Rutger said.

The National Eagle Repository in Colorado will now decide the eagle’s future. According to its website, the facility's primary purpose is to “receive, evaluate, store and distribute the remains and feathers of deceased golden and bald eagles to Native Americans and Alaska Natives who are enrolled members of federally recognized Tribes throughout the United States, and to develop and provide educational programs.”

Eagles that are distributed to Tribes are used for religious and cultural purposes.

As for Mona and her team, the work continues despite the uncertainty with each animal. The organization works with birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

"It feels good to know that we're trying to give them a second chance."

She said the Lorain eagle will always hold a special place in the team’s hearts.

Back to the Wild is a nonprofit, and Rutger said it doesn’t receive any government funding. To learn more about its work, community events and ways to donate, visit its website.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.