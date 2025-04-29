Resignation of APS superintendent sparks demand for reform in the district

AKRON, Ohio — The superintendent of Akron Public Schools resigned, and now, former Akron Public Schools employees, teachers, and parents all want to see change in their district.

Akron Public Schools superintendent resigns

Late Monday night, after nearly three hours of executive session, the board voted four to three to accept Dr. Michael Robinson’s resignation. Robinson was accused of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation against APS employees.

A week after a 24-page report revealed what it was like working with Robinson, we’re now hearing from Mark Williamson, the former Director of Communications for Akron Public Schools.

Akron Public Schools superintendent placed on paid administrative leave after investigation

“For a year or so, people that I worked with on senior staff, a couple dozen would come into my office, close the door, sit down and sob; what was going on? It wasn't one or two people. It wasn't just a certain demographic or age or anything like that, all sizes, all shapes. Everybody had the same issues,” said Williamson.

The report details multiple credible accounts of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation by Robinson toward APS employees during his less than two years with the district. Many of those incidents involved Williamson. According to the report, he was repeatedly berated, labeled as incompetent, and even accused of leaking information to the media—treatment that ultimately led to his early retirement.

“Well, it got to be untenable to just argue and fight with somebody every day,” said Williamson.

Now, Robinson is gone after reaching a resignation agreement with the district. It requires the district to pay him $200,000 within 30 days in exchange for a release from all liabilities.

“It's a $500 million corporation. I'm not trying to spin this at all, but if you want something to be done that may be more important than the money at some point,” said Williamson.

In that same meeting, the board appointed Mary Outley as the new superintendent.

“The good thing about Mary is that Mary knows the kids, she knows the students, she knows the parents and the family,” said Williamson.

Williamson says she has a long road ahead.

“The reality is the brand of APS has been damaged,” Williamson continued, “Some folks who are in that business of managing people's reputations have told me that it's irreputable. I don't think that's true, but it’s going to take a lot of really, really good days strung together to make up for what we just saw.”

Pat Shipe, President of the Akron Education Association, said he agrees.

“Just because Dr. Robinson is gone, we still have many issues on the table, and he didn't take those with him. They're still here,” said Shipe.

Both Shipe and Williamson believe two major pieces have been missing: transparency and communication.

“It's just about being honest with people and admitting and moving on to the next thing,” said Williamson.

Meanwhile, the parents and grandparents in the district want to see their schools rebuilt on a solid foundation.

“I’ve been we've been through four principals in the last years, obviously, two superintendents. I don't think ... that's a good look for the district,” Ashleigh Schmidt, a parent of two in the district, continued. “I'd really like to see the community be rebuilt, kind of from the ground up, I think there's a lot of disharmony.”

The board says the appointment of Outley as superintendent is effective immediately.