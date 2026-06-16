Retired nurse summoned to court over her property gets surprise help from Northeast Ohio neighbors

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Beverly Thomas said, “God answered my prayers."

She’s the 79-year-old retired nurse who was summoned to court last week for failure to maintain her property.

A 79-year-old nurse helped others for decades. Now she fears going to jail over her yard.

RELATED: A 79-year-old nurse helped others for decades. Now she fears going to jail over her yard.

Thomas said arthritis and tremors have made it impossible for her to care for her home, and, being on a fixed income, she said she cannot afford legal bills or landscaping costs.

"I went to court and heard [the judge] say that I can be put in jail over it, making it sound like a crime, then I got nervous and had trouble sleeping at night," Thomas said on Monday.

After her story was reported on Monday, Northeast Ohioans responded quickly.

Early Tuesday morning, Thomas answered a knock at her door.

"I walk slow because of the arthritis. There were two people there. They said, 'We don't know each other, but we just showed up at the same time.' Wow, good people at that same time, amazing and reassuring," Thomas said.

At the door were Norburt Sanek, a lawn care professional who has lived in the north end of Willoughby for 20 years, and an attorney. Both are offering their services.

Sanek said he came across Thomas' story while scrolling through Facebook Tuesday morning and felt compelled to act.

"I came from a large Catholic family. This is how I was brought up. You help neighbors, especially the elderly," Sanek said.

Dozens of people reached out to News 5, eager to help Thomas. Sanek offered to organize the cleanup effort and welcome anyone who wants to volunteer.

"The more the better," Sanek said. "The big thing is somebody to haul away junk."

There is a very large dead tree in the backyard that needs to be cut down.

"If you have a weed whacker or hedge trimmers, come on down," Sanek said.

Thomas said she is grateful for the help.

"I'm touched that people care. I know they're out there, just didn't know how to reach them, so thanks to Channel 5, they're coming out of the woodwork, it seems like," Thomas said.