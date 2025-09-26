Revised restoration plan approved for St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral

CLEVELAND — A new restoration plan for St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland has been approved following last year’s fire.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Landmarks Commission approved a two-phase approach for the project, allowing contractors to substitute certain materials to reduce costs— some of which have risen due to tariffs.

The church’s roof and copper domes were damaged in May 2024 during soldering work. A lawsuit is pending against the roofing company.

In June, I learned the fire also spread through the attic, causing further damage to the building. At that time, contractors said the project would cost an estimated $7 to $10 million.

Contractors informed the commission that bids came in higher than what insurance will cover and that fundraising efforts have slowed. They noted that visible progress on the restoration could encourage more support from members and the community.

The commission also approved using asphalt shingles instead of slate and aluminum in place of copper for certain sections. The copper domes will remain copper and will be restored in the second phase.

Worship services continue in the nearby parish hall.