Reward money increased to $12,500 for Cleveland teen missing since June 17

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, it will be four months since 15-year-old Keshaun Williams went missing. On Monday, authorities announced the reward for finding him has been increased to $12,500.

The increased reward comes after the United States Marshals Service added $2,500.

"There is now a cash reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to Keshaun’s whereabouts," Cleveland Missing shared in a statement.

The teen was last seen on June 17 at a party near Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland.

Last month, the community rallied together under the leadership of Williams' boxing coach, Ray Hamrick.

According to his mom, Sherice Snowden, one of the last days with her son was spent in the boxing ring at a sparring match in Cleveland.

“He’s very good at boxing,” she said. “He’s very close to Coach Ray. Coach Ray is like a role model for him as far as being a male role model. He’s teaching him discipline. He’s teaching him how to be a young man and how to have respect."

Hamrick, along with other community members and business owners, has remained committed to raising money to add the reward and has also taken the time to search for Williams on their own.

There’s not a day that goes by that I am not somewhere looking for him,” Hamrick said. “The tips I get, I follow them…I’ve had people call to the gym in the middle of practice. I’ll shut the gym down.”