Cleveland mom speaks out about missing 15-year-old son

A Cleveland mother is begging for help. Her son is missing and could be in real danger.

An Amber Alert on your phones this afternoon, advising people to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Keshaun Williams. He went missing after a party in the area of Fleet and Gertrude Avenues in the city of Cleveland on June 17.

“I can’t believe that this happened,” Sherice Snowden said.

She’s Williams’ mother.

“It’s scary because he’s never been away from me for this long,” Snowden said. ‘I’ve always at least know where he’s at, or the next day he’ll say, ‘Okay, mom. I’ve been here.’”

She said she called him the night of the party around 10:30 p.m. and told him to come home. He never showed up, and not on Sunday, either.

“He’s always come home for church, never missed church,” Snowden said. “He goes to church every Sunday. He works at the church.”

Tuesday, she filed a police report. By Thursday, she said someone actually saw him with a man at Tower City around 4 p.m. Then on Friday, another sighting, this time at a Marathon Station on Fleet Avenue.

“This is not right. It’s just very unlike him. And it’s very alarming,” Snowden said. “I’m scared. I’m mortified.”

Police sent out an Amber Alert for people to be on the lookout for a black Jeep SUV with a temporary tag and a broken driver-side rear window with plastic on it.

Cleveland Police

Snowden said she and the family have been canvassing the area and following leads. She is asking the public for help.

“The sooner, the better. And the more you wait, the more desperate the parent feels,” she said.

One reason she’s worried is because she said police told her gang members were at that party and gave him alcohol. She said Williams is not a troublemaker.

“My child is so sweet and so loving," said Snowden as she held up a flyer with her son’s picture on it. “He’s always smiling. He’s full of life. This is not making sense to me.”

If someone is holding Williams against his will, Snowden had a heartfelt message:

“Wherever my child is, whoever has my child, please, please let my child come home,” Snowden said. “This is all I have. My child has his whole life ahead of him.”

Williams is a black male; he is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pair of gray Jordan 5 shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-2755 or dial 911.

