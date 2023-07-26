Mother begs for answers about missing son

A desperate mother is searching for answers about her missing son.

“I’m begging you,” said Sherice Snowden, the mother of Keshaun Williams.

She’s pleading with the public for answers.

“We’re looking for you, Keshaun, we’re searching for you,” she said.

There is an active amber alert for the 15-year-old.

He is the 35th Amber Alert to be issued in Northeast Ohio since 2014. 34 children have been found; Williams is still missing.

He disappeared after attending a party near Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland on June 17.

“I just want him back home,“ she said.

Snowden said her son is a boxer, a church goer and a good kid.

“I miss my child every day. I’m worried; I don’t know if he is eating if he is sleeping; I just want my child to come home,” Snowden said.

She is begging the public for help. She said she is sure someone knows something.

“I just want them to understand that I’m a mom with one child, that’s my only child, and I just want him back home,” she said.

There is a reward for information about Williams being offered. Any information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

