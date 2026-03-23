Rising from the flames, St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral enters milestone in recovery

CLEVELAND — At News 5, we’re committed to following through on stories you tell us you care about and ones we know will have significant developments in the future, like the 2024 fire that caused millions of dollars in damage to St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

The fire was ruled accidental, caused by roofers doing repairs.

I’ve covered what caused it, plans to fix the damage, and even spoke to a local filmmaker who’s documenting the recovery.

WATCH:

St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral's reconstruction in full swing

A few days ago, Father Jan Cizmar sent me an email. Part of it said, “During your last visit to St. Theodosius Cathedral, you mentioned that we should keep you informed of any updates. I would like to let you know that we will finally begin the restoration this coming Monday, March 23rd.”

So, I went back to learn about this milestone.

Restoration begins

“We are finally blessed to say we can start the restoration,” said Cizmar, who leads the church, whose building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Foam and plywood were being cut for window protection as construction crews began phase one of the restoration.

“The Cathedral has been home to hundreds of families, and we would like to bring it back,” Cizmar said.

It’s a plan 22 months in the making, following cleaning and mitigation work.

A journey built out of heartbreak and a day that lifelong member Susan Lentz watched from afar.

I asked her how she felt on May 28, 2024, seeing flames and water damage the place she worshiped.

“I was recovering from open heart surgery, so I couldn't be here, and that broke my heart,” Lentz said through tears. “It was hard when I turned the television on and saw all the water coming out of the front doors and down the steps, I knew it was really bad."

She told me her grandparents attended St. Theodosius, she was raised in the church, and it’s where she brought up her own children.

“That gave us our moral compass and ethics and values in life,” Lentz said. "And I think anybody that's lost their church, and there have been other communities that have lost their place of worship, you still carry your faith within you."

New scaffolding lines the exterior of the church’s west end.

Sometime next week, I’m told two medium-sized, fire-damaged copper domes will be removed and repaired, making way for basically a total roof replacement and attic repairs. The rebuild involves bringing things up to today’s standards, which is costly. Cizmar said phase one will cost about $6.5 million.

Church built by immigrants

A worthy investment and tribute to the immigrants who originally built the church.

“You can't deny this building; otherwise, you deny the history of Cleveland,” Cizmar said. “Because people were coming here, they were becoming part of this society, becoming part of the country. And, they brought everything they had here, their faith, their skills, their labor. They were working down there in the steel mills. So, it's not just the church; it's much more. It's a story of three months, a story of people finding hope in this country.”

Phases Two and Three

Phase two will involve repairing and getting the main copper dome back on top of the church. Phase three involves the intricate interior work.

Cizmar said insurance paid out $10.9 million, but more will be needed to finish the project.

He said about $3 million has been spent on initial mitigation (cleaning, temporary roof, shoring, rentals). And $1 million is committed to restoring a Bohemian crystal chandelier from Europe that was in the sanctuary.

Fundraising continues, and I got to see Lentz and several other members whipping up apricot rolls.

News 5 Cleveland Women of St. Theodosius make apricot rolls as part of a fundraiser.

“We're not a large community, but let me tell you, six ladies can do a lot,” Lentz said.

The baking was taking place in the next-door parish hall, where members had been gathered for services since the fire.

I asked Cizmar what that experience has taught everyone.

“It’s definitely teaching us a lesson of patience, humility, (and) pushing us to do more prayers,” Cizmar said.

Inside the parish hall, there’s a wall of prayers— a reminder of the journey the church has been on.

News 5 Clevealand Inside the parish hall stands a wall of prayers, filled with messages of support written after the fire by people from across Northeast Ohio and beyond.

I asked Lentz what she’s looking forward to the most when services resume in the cathedral.

“Being back up in the choir loft and singing with the wonderful acoustics. The sound just soars when we're in the cathedral,” Lentz said.

Cizmar said he’s grateful to everyone who’s stepped up to support the church in its time of need.

"It's in God's hands. It’s in God’s hands,” Cizmar said. “God has good people that can help. And I believe that he will send us the right people.”

The goal is to be back in the church by Easter of 2027.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.