Riverside Local Schools Board looks to fire superintendent for allegedly not doing job well

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Wednesday's Riverside Local Schools Board of Education meeting was a full house as people anxiously awaited to hear why the superintendent was up for termination.

Board President Scott Fishel and Vice President Dennis Kenney are leading the move to fire Superintendent Christopher Rateno.

Fishel and Keeney, who both lost their primary races, joined with board member Denise Brewster in voting on Nov. 26 and Dec. 4 to advance formal termination proceedings against Rateno.

"We now have an outgoing board that is, you know, in the last two months acting quite rapidly with some, I'm just going to say, at least in my opinion, questionable, you know, decisions," Riverside Local Schools Education Association President Matt Ozinga told me.

Ozinga said many in the community are confused about why the board has not publicly explained why Ozinga needs to be removed.

"I don't think you'll find a whole lot of people that aren't supportive of the superintendent. I can't. It's a little strange for the union president to be like super, super supportive of the superintendent. He's a solid fellow, and I trust him leading the school district," Ozinga said.

Three hours into the board meeting on Wednesday, though, Fishel shared why the board is moving towards termination.

Fishel claims Rateno's performance has been "unsatisfactory."

Fishel said Rateno scored around 60% on his last performance reviews.

"You have been given the opportunity to correct such unsatisfactory conditions. Your service continues to be unsatisfactory," Fishel said.

According to Fishel, Rateno's communication with the board is also not adequate.

Fishel claims Rateno prevented the Buckeye Building Project from moving forward due to improper communication with stakeholders.

He also noted that Rateno held a "sham" board meeting this week, which allegedly violated Ohio's Sunshine Law.

"Your actions and inactions jointly and severally amount to incompetency. Your actions and inactions jointly and severally amount to inefficiency. Your actions and inactions jointly and severally amount to dishonesty. Your actions and inactions jointly and severally amount to insubordination," Fishel said.

I asked both Fishel and Kenney for an interview to discuss the allegations against Rateno.

Kenney did not respond.

Fishel said attorneys advised him not to comment.

Rateno was not at Wednesday's board meeting but sent me a statement before it.

I want to be absolutely clear: I vehemently deny all charges that have been brought forward. These allegations do not reflect my work, my integrity, or my unwavering commitment to the Riverside Local School District. Throughout my tenure, I have acted with transparency, professionalism, and the sincere belief that every decision should serve the best interests of our students, staff, and community. I will be challenging the actions taken by the Board of Education and am confident that I will remain superintendent.



I have always given, and will continue to give, my very best to this district. Riverside is not just where I work; it is a community I deeply care about and am proud to serve. I love our students, our staff, and the families who place their trust in us every day. This district is filled with extraordinary educators and remarkable young people, and it has been one of the greatest honors of my career to support their growth and success.



As this process continues, I remain focused on what matters most: the education and well-being of the children of Riverside. I am grateful for the outpouring of support from so many in our community, and I will continue to stand strong, do what is right, and serve with integrity. My commitment to Riverside has never wavered, and it will not waver now. Riverside Local Schools Superintendent Christopher Rateno

The allegations were read into the record, taking about 15 minutes to go through.

No final vote can be taken on Rateno's termination without a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Under Ohio law, Rateno is entitled to a pre-disciplinary hearing and may request that it be held publicly or privately.

"It definitely seems out of left field to me. That's probably the best way to leave it. I'm not totally sure of the motives as to what's going on," Ozinga said. "I'd like to see this board listen to the will of the voters. Let the next board make decisions and maybe even give a little bit of more rationale as to why we're making the decisions we're making. I'm a social studies teacher. We call this a lame duck session and it just feels very strange."

Another potential decision on the line causing an uproar is the board's motion to shift funds from the General Fund to the Permanent Improvement Fund.

At least $2.9 million would go towards roofing.

"They are 50, 60, and 70 years old. We are in a dire situation on this roofing," Fishel told the board room on Wednesday.

Ozinga said, "I didn't know that we had roofing project needs. Nobody's really articulated that."

In a legal complaint filed this week by Ozinga, it claims moving the money would allegedly result in cuts to staff services and programs.

Within 24 hours of filing it, a Lake County Judge granted a Temporary Restraining Order prohibiting the board from doing so until at least Dec. 16.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 18.