Riverside School Board set to reinstate Superintendent Dr. Christopher Rateno

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Riverside Local School District Board of Education is facing backlash after reversing its decision regarding the future of its superintendent.

The board has started the process of reinstating Superintendent Dr. Christopher Rateno. It is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to finalize the deal and update the public. The special meeting will be held at Riverside High School's Board conference room.

The Riverside Local School District Board of Education announced the decision on Friday. During an executive session, the board agreed to restore Rateno as Superintendent.

WATCH:

Riverside School Board votes to bring back superintendent

RELATED: Riverside School Board votes to bring back superintendent

The announcement came with thunderous applause and support. News 5 has followed the back and forth for weeks in the district. The previous school board started the termination process of Rateno late last year. It claimed Rateno needed to be terminated due to low evaluation scores, communication issues and what they alleged were "policy violations."

Rateno was put on leave and suspended without pay during that time. Several new board members have assumed their positions, and the others voted out; the new board voted to "stop" the effort to fire Rateno and begin the process to "bring him back."

On Friday, he expressed his gratitude and said he was ready for this new chapter.

"I appreciate all of the support and how you're willing to reflect that thought, and act thoughtfully and make sure this is done correctly, and that means a lot. I've learned a lot over the past month, and one thing I've learned is patience," Rateno said.