Sandusky hit-and-run caught on camera

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A driver faces several charges following an incident caught on camera near Sandusky's first roundabout.

On the evening of July 24, security cameras at The Thirsty Pony captured a car driving over the median of the roundabout located at the intersection of Cleveland Road and Cedar Point Drive. The car became airborne, and once the vehicle touched the pavement, sparks can be seen flying from the wheels.

According to a Sandusky police report, the driver was identified as Terrence Dawain Kennedy. The vehicle was identified in the report as a 2002 Buick LeSabre.

Police reports show this incident stemmed from a hit-and-run that happened a few miles before the roundabout. The report said officers responded to a crash involving a transit bus near Castaway Bay.

The bus driver told police she felt someone hit the back of the bus, but the vehicle fled.

According to the police report, a bus passenger gave a description of the driver to them, which matched Kennedy.

Another officer arrived at The Thirsty Pony restaurant after dispatch received calls for a driver going through the roundabout. Employees pointed out Kennedy, who was across the street at a Super 8 motel.

The police report states Kennedy ran as an officer ordered him to stop, and another officer caught up with him and made the arrest.

Mike Sortino oversees operations at the Cedar Corner Complex, which includes The Thirsty Pony restaurant. He said it is a night guests and employees won't forget.

"We had a lot of people sitting out on the patio, and I had my bartender and a number of staff calling and texting me saying, 'Make sure you check the video!'" he said. "They were entertained by it. It was a serious situation. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but it was humorous at the time."

Court records show Kennedy faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, leaving the scene of the accident, and failure to control a vehicle.

Kennedy pleaded not guilty to the charges on August 3.

No one was injured during the bus or roundabout incidents. The Sandusky Police Department was not available for an on-camera interview. In an email, officers say incidents at this roundabout have been rare since it opened in May.