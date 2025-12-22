Smart cameras help Cleveland lead the way in downtown crime reduction

CLEVELAND — A pilot program of AI-driven security cameras in downtown Cleveland has proven so successful that it has expanded from its initial deployment in Public Square. There are now 32 cameras across three key areas of the city, according to Michael Deemer, President of Downtown Cleveland.

The high-tech cameras, which were first introduced to Public Square last fall as part of a pilot program, have now been installed in Public Square, Playhouse Square and North Coast Harbor.

Downtown Cleveland Inc. expands smart camera initiative to enhance safety in downtown areas

The expansion comes after what officials describe as significant positive results in both crime reduction and public perception.

"I think there's no question that the smart cameras through RAD have had a very strong positive impact both reality and the perception of safety in downtown," said Deemer.

The AI-driven cameras do not blink, and these high-tech tools can communicate with people in their vicinity, sending messages and dispatching police or ambassadors if instructions are not followed. The technology is being used in cities, universities and businesses across the country.

"Cleveland is kind of leading the way," said Troy McCanna with Robotic Assistance Devices.

McCanna explained that the technology is designed to handle minor issues before human intervention becomes necessary.

"The true value is the technology should solve your issues before you have to utilize a human that you're having to do something far more important than recognize somebody trespassed or walked into a restricted area,” McCanna said.

The cameras are integrated with Cleveland's Real Time Crime Center, but these cameras are also monitored live from 7 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.

"Year over year, within the core of downtown, there has been a 25% decrease in serious crime, and we've continued to see foot traffic increase, and we think those two things go together," Deemer said.

The camera footage has also proven valuable for law enforcement investigations, Deemer said. More cameras are expected to go up soon in downtown Cleveland.