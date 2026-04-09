'Something has to change': Highland Square businesses demand action on safety

AKRON, Ohio — Following a series of violent incidents in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood, including the shooting death of an innocent bystander last fall, local business owners are calling for urgent action to improve safety.

With warmer weather approaching, they say the time to act is now.

Business leaders are working alongside city officials on a plan to restore safety, rebuild confidence, and bring visitors back to the area.

A community shaken

The death of Timothy Hutchinson in October 2025 deeply impacted the Highland Square community. Business owners say ongoing safety concerns have driven customers away, creating an urgent need for change.

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“I understand why people have become more fearful of the neighborhood,” said Abraham Nabors, a second-generation owner of Mustard Seed Market. “Violent crime, including gun violence, is a serious issue.”

Ongoing challenges

One of the biggest concerns raised by business owners is the rise of large, uncontrolled gatherings in parking lots, which they say often escalate into dangerous situations.

“We cannot allow that type of behavior,” Nabors said. “It’s what leads to some of the worst violence we’ve experienced.”

While some measures, such as security cameras, private security, and the closure of nearby lots, have been implemented and helped address some issues, many say more needs to be done.

Proposed solution: Special Improvement District

In response, business owners are backing a proposal led by Ward One Councilperson Fran Wilson to create a Special Improvement District (SID) in Highland Square.

The plan would involve approximately 15 property owners along West Market Street contributing funds over a three-year period. Those funds would support:



Daytime beautification projects.

Family-friendly programming.

Nighttime safety patrols staffed by trained personnel.

“We want to create a welcoming environment without intimidation,” Wilson said. “The goal is to have friendly, safety-trained individuals helping maintain a positive atmosphere.”

According to Wilson, support for the initiative has been widespread among local business owners.

“There’s been strong momentum,” she said. “Business owners have really driven this effort because they want to see meaningful change.”

Looking ahead

The proposal still requires city approval, but supporters are working to expedite the process.

The goal is simple: restore Highland Square as a safe, vibrant destination where people feel comfortable gathering, day and night.

“I want people to feel safe. I want it to be fun again,” Wilson said. “Highland Square is a staple in the Akron community, and it’s worth the investment.”

Officials say they will continue monitoring progress as the plan develops. We'll continue to follow the progress.