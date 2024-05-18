Something sweet has replaced the once savory in Slavic Village

SLAVIC VILLAGE, Ohio — After the closure of the beloved butcher shop Saucisson in December, another business is finally taking its place.

Caitlin Shea's passion for baking is her purpose.

“It's been 10 years I have been trying to get a place like this,” Shea said.

Her dream of opening her storefront, Philomena Bake Shop, is now a reality, coming soon this July if renovations stay on track. Shea is no rookie baker; over the past decade, she's been distributing her gluten-free and vegan goods around the region.

“Dozens of people helped me get here,” Shea added. “I don't feel like it just belongs to me.”

Philomena Bake Shop has replaced the once beloved butcher shop, Saucisson, which closed its doors on Fleet Avenue in December.

It was a tough loss for Slavic Village, as News 5 has been following.

Finding new tenants for its partially redeveloped commercial corridor hasn't been easy.

The latest business to close in Slavic Village was Fleet Bike Shop at the end of April.

“This neighborhood does have challenges, but there are so many good people really trying very hard to save it, to resuscitate it and give it fresh life," Shea added.

One of those people trying is Cleveland City Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer. In a statement to News 5, Maurer said Philomena Bakery is part of the corridor's future.

Shea said despite recent closures in the area, her new space has been a blessing to continue her business.

“I didn't have a lot of options and this one came together so beautifully I had to take it,” said Shea. “I do live here, and I want to invest in this place and do what I can to help it along.”

Councilwoman Maurer will be hosting two events in June for residents and potential business prospects to learn more about the commercial corridor plans.

The two opportunities to attend are Wednesday, June 5, at 6 p.m. at The Ariel Pearl Center (4175 Pearl Road) and Thursday, June 6, at 6 pm.. at Polish American Cultural Center (6501 Lansing Avenue).