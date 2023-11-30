What's next for Slavic Village as popular butcher shop is the latest business on the chopping block

CLEVELAND — A popular female-owned butcher shop is getting ready to close its doors. Saucisson's owner Melissa Khoury said that next week, the same week the shop marks a decade in business, will be its last. We've been telling you about their story since at least 2017.

So, what does this mean for the future of Fleet Avenue as businesses in Slavic Village continue to close?

“Somebody on the internet made this very really tasteless joke about you guys closing or something like that?” said John Onchak, a customer.

It’s not a joke. The beloved butcher shop Saucisson in Slavic Village is closing its doors on Dec. 9, just days after it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Onchak.

It’s emotional for owner Melissa Khoury, too. She didn’t want to speak on camera Thursday so she could spend every last moment with her customers.

Just last month, Khoury spoke with News 5's Bryn Caswell about her hopes for Fleet Avenue and the empty storefronts that surround her business.

In a statement she released Wednesday, Khoury said, “Over the last year between stagnant development in the neighborhood, health issues, and decreasing sales closing was the best decision.”

It’s a decision that is devastating customers.

“I was crushed,” said customer Jim Watson. “It’s a really big shame.”

“It sucks, I mean it’s a shame,” said Bryan Kelly, another customer. “From being selfish, I have to find somewhere else to get the hearts and these guys are great — Mel and Logan are awesome. So, it’s not going to be great for the neighborhood.”

Ward 12 Cleveland City Councilwoman Rebecca Mauer confirmed a law firm is moving into the upper part of the building and another storefront to replace Saucisson is in the works. Mauer said she plans to have five to six more locally-owned businesses between East 50th and 55th streets in the next few years.

“I am so devastated they are not going to be there for the next chapter, but I know we have incredible business owners throughout the city who are going to do amazing work,” said Mauer. “They are always going to be building on the legacy that Saucisson and Melissa brought us.”