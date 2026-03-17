St. Patrick's Day parade route will be different next year

CLEVELAND — In 2027, the St. Patrick’s Day parade route will change due to the city’s Superior Midway Project.

Will the Superior Midway project move the St. Paddy's Day parade route forever?

RELATED: 'We can't lose this.' Will the Superior Midway project move the St. Patrick's Day parade route forever?

The goal is to improve safety along Superior Avenue between East 55th Street and Public Square, creating landscaped protected bike lanes in the middle of the road.

“For next year, we’ve had extensive meetings with the city over the last couple of years, we do have a parade route for 2027, and after this parade cycle, we’ll let everyone know what that parade route is,” said Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee Executive Director John Togher. “What we wanted to do is make sure we kept Tower City and RTA, so people would get down easily, so the plan is still coming close to the RTA station, so people can still get downtown using RTA.”

We should learn more details about next year’s parade route soon.

News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley reached out to the City of Cleveland to check on the status of the Superior Midway Project and received this response:

"The Superior Midway Project continues to progress. We’re finalizing the construction documents that are required by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which will manage that phase of the process. The City and ODOT are actively coordinating next steps, including the project schedule. Unforeseen factors, like prolonged poor weather conditions, may influence the overall timeline but we’ll continue working together with ODOT and other stakeholders to see this project through."