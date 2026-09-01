Streetsboro construction project reaches new phase as key intersections reopen

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The intersection of State Route 43 and State Route 14 in Streetsboro is now open, along with State Route 303 and Diagonal Road, as a major construction project moves into its next phase.

Construction began in late March, when the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 to one lane in each direction and prohibited left-hand turns. ODOT also closed the intersection of State Route 303 and Ranch Road.

The restrictions were part of a $6.1 million project to replace pavement along both roads.

The project hit a setback in May when cracks were found in freshly poured concrete.

Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska said he hopes the reopening brings drivers back to local businesses that struggled during construction.

"I hope that now that it's open, they will go help out those businesses that perhaps suffered a little bit to try and get some of that back to them," Broska said. "I mean the businesses in town to me are so important. We provide a destination for a lot of communities around us to come and eat and come and shop. It, it's been, it's been a task for him, and the biggest thing I want to say is just thank you so much for, for being patient and obeying no left-turn signs."

The project is not yet complete. ODOT said a few months of construction remain.

Work is underway to convert the intersection of State Route 303 and Ranch Road into a signalized intersection. ODOT data from 2017 to 2019 shows 23 crashes occurred at that intersection, with the majority being sideswipes. ODOT cited that crash history as the reason for the conversion.

Additional repaving work is also planned. Crews will repave the area from I-480 to Portage Point and will also repave State Route 43 from the southern Streetsboro limit to Market Drive.

ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch said the remaining work is scheduled for overnight hours to limit disruption to drivers.

"There is a lot of traffic that flows through, through this area," he said. "Streetsboro is one of the main corridors within Portage County."

Marsch said most repaving work will happen between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to minimize the impact on drivers.

ODOT said the project is expected to be complete by Dec. 1.

Drivers navigating around the ongoing work at State Route 303 and Ranch Road should take Superior Road to State Route 14.

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