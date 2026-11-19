STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The family of the Costco employee who was fatally shot in April is now suing the trucking companies who employed the 22-year-old accused of killing him, claiming they played in role in the tragedy.

Watch the full video below:

Strongsville Costco suspect charged with murder; gets $5 million bond

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting at Strongsville Costco; alleged shooter charged with murder

What happened?

Around 5:43 p.m. on April 25, officers responded to the Costco on Royalton Road for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Randy Corrigan.

A police report states that several good Samaritans were on their knees administering first aid. One good Samaritan was wearing work gloves and applying pressure to Corrigan's chest.

The report states that officers saw Corrigan had seven or eight total wounds, and they applied chest seals and a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding.

Corrigan was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The lawsuit

It was filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 9.

The lawsuit claims several trucking companies are to blame for keeping Bryant on the road despite repeated gun violence.

Those companies include:



Denemo One Inc.

Geneses One, LLC

Cadence Truck and Trailer Leasing, LLC

A statutory agent listed for Denemo One Inc. and Geneses One, LLC has also been listed individually. Her name is Mirabela Ene.

According to the lawsuit, on or about Oct. 11, 2025, Bryant was operating a commercial tractor-trailer in Texas when an in-cab camera system caught him holding a firearm, pointing it at his own face, and aiming it at passing motorists while traveling on a public interstate highway.

The following day, deputies with the Van Zaldt County Sheriff's Office located Bryant at a truck stop near Canton, Texas, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit goes on to reveal Bryant moved what appeared to be a firearm from the dashboard area to the passenger seat while in the presence of deputies.

"Bryant failed to comply with lawful commands issued by law enforcement and was forcibly removed from the vehicle. Law enforcement recovered multiple firearms from Bryant's commercial vehicle, including handguns and a rifle, as well as spent shell casings located inside the truck," the lawsuit reads.

Bryant was then arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, according to an affidavit provided as an exhibit in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also refers to a gun-related incident tied to Bryant, but the details were limited.

"Upon information and belief, Defendants Denemo, Geneses, Cadence, and Ene knew or should have known of Bryant's prior dangerous conduct, law-enforcement contact, firearm-related misconduct, and propensity for violence before April 25, 2026," the lawsuit says. "Despite Bryant's prior firearm-related conduct, Defendants Denemo, Geneses, Cadence, and Ene hired and continued to employ, retain, supervise, dispatch, entrust equipment to, and otherwise permit Bryant to operate commercial motor vehicles on their behalf."

Because of this, the lawsuit has been filed and seeks to have the Defendants civilly charged with:



Negligence/Survivorship

Negligent Hiring, Supervision, and Retention/Survivorship

Wrongful Death

Bryant is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

It seeks to have him civilly charged with wrongful death, battery/survivorship, and damages for criminal act.

Corrigan's family is additionally seeking damages exceeding $25,000, which is a standard baseline for legal monetary compensation in a lawsuit like this.

As of Wednesday, attorneys are not listed for any of the Defendants.

I did, however, reach out to each employer and Ene individually for a response.

Some emails bounced back and others remain unanswered at the time of this publication.

Defendants now have 28 days to respond to the suit once a summons is received.

Cooper Elliott is representing Corrigan's estate in this lawsuit.

Spencer Hattemer is an attorney working on Corrigan's behalf.

"Randy shouldn't have died," Hattemer said. "Randy died because people at trucking companies didn't do their job. A company should have made sure that somebody like that wasn't put in a truck and wasn't sent to Ohio. But instead, he ended up there."

Hattemer said Corrigan's family wants accountability, but what does that look like to them?

Hattemer told me: "It's going to look like changes to the industry where companies know that they can't do this, that they need to do the right thing, that they need to do the proper background checks, and act on those background checks to prevent a dangerous person from being in a situation like this."

He said his goal is to send a message, not only to trucking companies, but to enterprises far and wide that safety precautions are crucial.

"We want to see them make sure that they're not creating more danger by sending a dangerous person, you know, out in this environment," Hattemer said.

As this case develops, We'll Follow Through.