Summit Lake Park to open in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — After years of investments and development, Summit Lake Park is set to open in Akron soon.

In 2019, News 5's Bob Jones first told you about improvements along Summit Lake.

As construction continues for Summit Lake Park, Marcus Saulsberry remembered what the area used to look like growing up — a time when progress seemed to be impossible.

"It was a scary blue building over here and it was just vacant," Saulsberry said.

And now, a walk along a new boardwalk and fishing pier has brought promise and potential that is finally seen.

"Did you ever think you would see this in your lifetime?" Jones asked Saulsberry

"Never. I never thought this would ever happen," Saulsberry said.

The thing that's happening? Building.

As part of a $12 million park, a boathouse and three pavilions are being built, taking shape along Akron's Summit Lake.

Dan Rice from the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition says it's been a long time coming.

"For many years, we turned our back on Summit Lake and this is our opportunity to really write a new chapter," Rice said.

The old chapter consisted of Summit Beach Park — also known as "Akron's million-dollar playground." It closed in the 1950s, industry came and went, and then there was nothing for decades, until the last 10 years.

Back in 2019, Jones showed how things were changing with a pop-up beach and seating installed around the lake. Now, that big park is almost complete, set to open in April or May.

Kyle Kutuchief from the Knight Foundation said there will be canoeing and kayaking, along with tourists from Towpath and beyond. But the ideas for the park were driven by the residents who live here.

"When you take a place that's been abandoned for about 50 years and you restore wonder and joy and beauty, it's really exciting," Kutuchief said.

When asked about what ran through his mind witnessing the project come to life, Kutuchief said, "Goosebumps. Every neighborhood deserves a beautiful public space."

Saulsberry agreed, and he'll take care of the park as part of his job. He's also ready to enjoy the pier.

"I'm going to keep a fishing pole in my office," Saulsberry said as he laughed.

