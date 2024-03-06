Tallmage teen devastated after college announces closure days after his football commitment

TALLMAGE, Ohio — A Tallmadge family is feeling deceived and upset over Notre Dame College’s anticipated closure. News 5 first told you about the college’s announcement five days ago. The former college attributes the closure to “long-standing challenges.” News 5 has been following through with students, athletes and community members are they processed the news.

Football has been Braydon Strum’s passion since he was 7 years old.

“I see it as an escape from anything that’s bothering me or upsetting me,” said Strum.

His passion for the game carried throughout his high school career at Tallmadge. It eventually landed him multiple offers to play at the collegiate level.

“I had around 10-ish [offers],” Strum added. “I had a lot of Division 3 like Baldwin Wallace and Marietta and schools like that, and then I had some Division 2 like Lake Erie and Walsh.”

As his senior year is quickly coming to an end, last week Strum narrowed all those options down to one college: Notre Dame College in South Euclid. His mother, Heidi Grimm, said it was the perfect fit.

“Some of the other schools are a lot bigger and didn’t seem just personable,” Grimm added.

But one phone call from Notre Dame’s Head Coach last Thursday, just days after Strum committed, changed everything.

“He called me and told me he had bad news, and I asked him what it was, and just said the school will be shutting down after this semester,” Strum said. “I was just really shocked honestly, because I never really saw this possibility happening.”

Strum, along with over 20 new signees and 94 current players, are left helpless with limited backup plans. Many area football programs are already filled up. Strum and his mom are now scrambling back to the drawing board before he walks the graduation stage, hopefully onto another football field.

“I can’t help but think someone out there knew this and saw this coming,” said Grimm. “Why would they do that to the kids who have been recruited and crushed their dreams?"

Braydon and his mom remain optimistic. He has another college visit coming up this Thursday.

“I know there’s other opportunity out there, so I just have to stay strong.”

Cleveland State University reviewed potentially acquiring Notre Dame College. A spokesperson told News 5 that is no longer happening. CSU, though, is guaranteeing admission for former NDC students in good standing with no application fee. Notre Dame College will close after the 2024 spring semester.