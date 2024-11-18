'Truly comes down to love': Tusky Valley honors 6 victims killed in crash

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — As a fiery bus crash on a highway east of Columbus killed six Tusky Valley members and devastated the local school district one year ago, the community is making sure those lost are never forgotten.

On the morning of Nov. 14, 2023, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley High School band members was involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County.

In addition to the charter bus, four other vehicles were involved in the crash caused by a semi-truck reportedly following too closely and unable to slow down in time.

Investigators said the semi-truck driven by Jacob McDonald of Zainesville slammed into an SUV first before striking the bus.

All three people in the SUV were killed: high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre, a parent chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar, and parent chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

The three students on the bus also died: John Mosley, 18, of Mineral City, JD Worrell, 18, of Bolivar, and Katelyn Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

McDonald was indicted on 26 criminal charges, including six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. His trial is scheduled to start in Licking County on Dec. 2.

On Sunday, the victims were honored during The Stand with the Band Memorial Walk and run from noon to 6 p.m.

Each hour of the event represented one of the victims.

“I did five laps which was a little much for me, but it was still good,” Brynn Goedel said.

Goedel was sitting in the back of the charter bus when the accident occurred.

She suffered a concussion, burns to her face and arms and multiple fractures to her ribs and pelvis.

“It’s definitely kind of crazy. It was also kind of heartwarming to see everyone walking. I was in a wheelchair for quite a while, then a walker, so it’s kind of crazy to be back walking and everything, but I’m doing it for my friends that passed away,” Goedel added.

Goedel previously told News 5 one of the victims, Katelyn Owens, was her best friend and had been since kindergarten.

Hundreds of people showed up to Sunday’s event, including Lisa Owen who said she has been teaching in Tusky Valley for 30 years.

“We did have a tragedy a year ago and we lost six people that we love,” Owen said. “It truly comes down to love. Loving each other and we're all connected whether it's through school or family or friends. We're all in it together.”

She described seeing the high turnout for the event as a “beautiful thing.”

Owen walked the event with her furry pal, Hank Aaron. He’s a golden labradoodle.

Hank Aaron is a service animal Owen said she often brings to Tusky Valley Elementary. His sister goes to the high school every day, added Owen.

Owen said a generous donation from Smuckers to the canine assistance program made it possible for the adoption of two service animals.

“[Hank Aaron] offers a bit of joy. He’s such a natural lover,” Owen said.

Aside from a hug from the gentle giant Owen calls Hank Aaron, the event also had a blood drive.

Since the tragedy, the Trojan Foundation has received more than $1 million in donations – money that was used to help the victims’ families with expenses.

Separate from that, the foundation is also in the process of establishing six scholarships in honor of the lives lost.