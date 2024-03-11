'Turn yourself in': Family of Warren postal carrier killed on the job pleads for justice

WARREN, Ohio — On the corner of Scott Street NE and Olive Avenue NE in Warren, balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and United States Postal Service patches honor Jonte Davis, the postal carrier who was killed on the job.

The memorial was created by neighborhood children ahead of a vigil held last week to remember the 33-year-old government worker.

Bob Jones / News 5 The memorial set up for Jonte Davis

"That just shows that they care — that the children care — so if the children care, adults, we can do better," said Tracey Kindler, a close friend of the victim's family.

Nine days after the deadly shooting that stunned the neighborhood in broad daylight, Davis's family is urging the public for any information that could solve the killing.

His sister, Ashley Cobb, is frustrated by a lack of answers.

"It's insane that we don't have answers being that he was a government worker," Cobb said.

Cobb and another sister, Tia Mason, are devastated over the loss and said Davis was a hard worker. He leaves behind 10 children and was in the U.S. Army until an injury cut his service short.

Provided by family

"They took my brother. They took him. We don't have him back. We can't even get him back," Mason said.

Watch part of Mason's emotional interview with News 5:

Davis's sister pleas for answers

On Saturday, March 2, just before 2 p.m., someone fired shots into a USPS van, striking Davis.

He was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he died.

"I'm still in disbelief — still trying to figure out — wrap our hearts and head around what took place," Kindler said.

Warren Police have called the shooting "a targeted attack," but Davis's family has a hard time believing he was targeted for any reason.

"For you to know Jonte, you would know that no one had a target— he didn't have a target on his back," Cobb said.

Provided by family

Police said they identified a vehicle that may have been used in the shooting, and several people were questioned, but Davis's family said they haven't heard anything from authorities about suspects or possible charges.

"Turn yourself in. Period. Turn yourself in. You did it. Be man enough to turn yourself in," Mason said.

Watch Mason and Kindler calling for the suspect to come forward:

Davis's sister and friend call for suspect to come forward

Loved ones are hoping someone comes forward with details that will lead to a break in the investigation and provide justice for Davis.

"I can't sleep at night. I can't eat," Cobb said. "We really just want justice. I'm just gonna let God handle it."

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the case remains under investigation by Warren Police, but murder charges have not been filed in the case at this point.

Police are asking anyone with tips in the case to contact Warren Police Det. John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or by emailing him at jgreaver@warren.org.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Davis family pay for funeral expenses. CLICK HERE for more info.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Tips can be called in at 1-877-876-2455. Say "law enforcement" at the prompt and reference case No. 4262416-WPV. Tips are confidential.

