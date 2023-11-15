Tusky Valley community wraps its arms around families experiencing deep loss

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — The full weight of the Tuscarawas Valley schools charter bus crash is crushing.

Three students and three adults were killed in Tuesday’s crash.

Outside the doors at Tusky Valley Middle-High School, a table stands with flowers and the faces of those who no longer walk the halls.

Marsha Whitlach was in tears waiting to take her children home Wednesday.

“I’m fine, but my heart and my soul are just broken the families,” Whitlach said.

Hearts are in pieces for seniors J.D. Worrell and Wyatt Mosley and sophomore Katelyn Owens.

“These kids, their families, not everyone’s back in school open chairs; it’ll make it more real for them,” Whitlach said.

The flag is at half-staff at Tusky Valley Middle-High.

A comfort dog visited with students and staff, as did state patrol’s crisis assistance team.

“You fall asleep because you’re exhausted, not because you want to sleep,” Whitlach said.

For a second day, students at Tusky Valley were escorted out early to their parents.

In Mineral City, the support is in writing, and the chairs at TV Tavern.

“Hard to believe that this happened. But I guess life’s got to go on. We don’t know why these things happen,” said Marty Wambach.

The last 24 hours for Deb Bleininger have been like no other.

“Horrible, it has been really dark, upsetting. I can’t even acknowledge my customers; my mind’s elsewhere," Bleininger said.

In a town where Deb said smiles are more the norm.

“All I wanted to do was hug them like what do you do,” Bleininger said.

Tusky Valley Local Schools said it's extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support. The district asked people to link arms with those experiencing the greatest loss.

People there say it’s what this community does for family.

“Even though our community is small, the outpouring of support, I think, has been pretty tremendous,” Whitlach said.

Federal First Community Bank has set up a benefit fund. You can send checks payable to TV Strong to First Federal Bank locations. A Tusky Valley Band Fundraiser is set up through GoFundMe.

