UAW Local 573 members in Streetsboro headed back to work

STREETSBORO, Ohio — On the last night on the picket line in Streetsboro, the membership of Local 573 hosted a Cleveland Browns watch party. The watch party culminated 38 days on strike outside the Chrysler Parts Distribution Center.

On Monday, the 114 employees will head back to work while the democratic process plays out between the UAW and Stellantis.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster the first couple weeks like I've always told everyone; it's been interesting because you know there's a lot of energy, and then once the dust settled, you start settling in, and you realize, hey, I'm getting 40% of my paycheck. It's hard," said Mike Kalman, President of UAW Local 573.

Local 573 members cleaned up the picket line Sunday night, five weeks is a long time. I know all of our members are eager to get back to work, so we're excited to get back in tomorrow at 5:30 AM and get back to work," said Kalman.

UAW Local 70 member Jonathan Vasquez showed his support, "the UAW Local 70 has been out here showing solidarity with the workers on strike, bringing them firewood, helping keep them motivated," said Vasquez.

"And all the other laborers that came out and showed their support for us by walking the picket lines with us, by dropping off snacks and food and everything for us," said Jose Torres, Local 573 member.

The UAW has yet to release details of its tentative agreement with Stellantis.

Next, UAW Local 573 President Mike Kalman is heading to Detroit to vote on the agreement on behalf of his members. After that, the vote lies in the hands of each UAW member.

"Some of our tier guys that were calling last night, and it's what we're getting and what we're going to be getting this contract is literally life-changing for those members," said Kalman.