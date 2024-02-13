Unique car might be the key to solving a murder mystery; Crime Stoppers now offering $5,000 reward

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a killer. This is a story we have been following through on since it happened in 2019.

Johnshae Boyd Bey was killed on September 16, 2019.

“All day, everyday, is about my son,” said Kenneta Bey, Johnshae Boyd-Bey’s mother. She said her 22-year-old son was a photographer in Florida; he came home for his family funeral. She said he went to visit a friend at her apartment, and when he came out, police said he was shot and killed. Since then, his mother has made it her mission to keep attention on her son’s case.

“I’m hoping that someone, because the reward is out there, they’ll speak up because there is a benefit,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police Detective who has been assigned to this case since the very beginning took steps to bring attention to the unsolved murder. He put up Crime Stoppers posters in the area where the murder happened.

On the poster is both a picture of Johnshae Boyd Bey and the car he was driving, a Chevrolet Corvette with a very distinct color.

“Corvettes — those stand out in and of themselves — but it was a metallic paint job, which was significant and those are rare. So someone had to have seen the car,” said Patricia Meehan, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Meehan stressed that all tips are anonymous with Crime Stoppers, and no tip is too small.

“He’s exhausted all of his leads, so we are looking for any anonymous tip on this. Maybe people are afraid to come forward — that’s why Crime Stoppers exists,” said Meehan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.