'We are not OK': Hundreds gather at vigil to honor Lorain officer killed in ambush

LORAIN, Ohio — Although Thursday night brought heavy rain and lightning, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Lorain Police Department to honor an officer killed in the line of duty.

One of the Lorain Police officers who was shot in ambush has died

As the Lorain Police Department confirmed Officer Phillip Wagner's death on Thursday, a memorial in his honor started to flourish.

"What we keep saying to each other is we are not OK. This is just so heartbreaking that we can't find ourselves doing anything but thinking and praying," Cara Hutchinson said.

Tommy Hutch said he felt violated because of the senseless shooting.

"This is our community. This is our home," he said.

Hutchinson added, "We just felt compelled to do something. I know we've been trying to figure out what we can do and there's really not a whole lot that we can do, but I felt like at least coming here and just being surrounded by others would at least maybe comfort me a little bit — just to know that I was around people in our city that also were going through this as well."

Marty Mackey, also at Thursday's vigil, carried a 'thin blue line' flag in honor of Wagner.

"He lost his life in the line of duty. He served his country twice, once as a Marine and police officer," Mackey said. "It makes me feel sad right now because he's not here over something as silly as that. Laying and waiting for him like that. That’s ridiculous."

Roger Aliff stopped by Thursday afternoon to pay his respects as well.

"I'm upset. I'm hurt and I'm bothered by it," Aliff said in reference to Wagner losing his life. "It's hard. It hits home. The officers have to do their job and their duties. Respect them."

Although a thick blanket of sorrow, frustration, and confusion lies on Lorain, there's also so much love in this community, and that was felt Thursday night.

A Lorain police car, now parked on the department's front lawn, is covered with flowers, stuffed animals, American flags, and candles.

Sentiments of grief and support also surround the fallen officer statue.

"I've always told people that are not from Lorain that this is the biggest small town you will ever see," Hutch said. "I think it's a different level of gravity of this whole situation. When I think about it and think deeply about it, it's hard to breathe. During 9/11, we as a country, we all came together and in times of strife and hardship we all come together and that's really what the quintessential Lorain is about."

Each of these individuals wants the families of these officers, especially Wagner's, to know how loved and supported they are — that they're not alone.

The Wagner family has created a GoFundMe. If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.