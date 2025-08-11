What we know about the last person to see Lorain County teen alive

ELYRIA, Ohio — News 5 is learning new details about the man believed to be the last to see an Elyria teen alive.

After a three-day search, teams recovered the body of 16-year-old Vincent Pabon in a river basin near the East Falls of the Black River Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Rosado is charged in connection with events before Pabon’s death. The 24-year-old has also faced other charges in Lorain County in recent years.

MISSING PERSON CASE

Elyria Police said Rosado walked into the police department shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, to report that Pabon had fallen into the Black River. He told officers he and the teen had been drinking alcohol overnight in a secluded area below the East Falls River Walk. He said when Pabon fell into the river, he attempted to save him and fell into the water himself. When Rosado eventually found his way to safety, he said there was no sign of the teen.

Police told News 5 a surveillance camera captured video of the pair walking onto a wooded trail behind police headquarters around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The same camera showed Rosado exiting the area by himself around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He returned to the police station shortly before 8 a.m. to report Pabon missing.

After an exhaustive search using divers, boats, drones and investigators on foot, Pabon’s body was recovered near the water near the East Falls Saturday afternoon.

Police said the discovery transitioned the missing person case into a death investigation.

CHARGED

On Friday, Rosado was arraigned on a felony tampering with evidence charge in Elyria Municipal Court. Court records show a judge ordered a $100,000 bond in the case.

Investigators said that the charge was related to Rosado’s reported alcohol use with the teen.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS CHARGES

The pending case is not the first time Rosado has faced a judge.

In 2021, the then 19-year-old was charged with gross sexual imposition in Lorain County Court. An indictment alleged he had sexual contact with a child under age 13.

A document from Sheffield Lake Police showed the charges came from a report filed by the mother of Pabon.

Rosado later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted criminal child enticement, a second-degree misdemeanor. Court records show he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay a $750 fine.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office said it completed an autopsy Monday morning. The coroner explained that toxicology tests could take several weeks for processing. Police said they’ll review the autopsy results with the county prosecutor to determine whether Rosado will face additional charges.

The Elyria mayor said the city is planning to fence off a trail to the river below East Falls Riverwalk, to deter access to the area where Pabon reportedly fell into the water.