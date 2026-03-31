When will that huge sinkhole in downtown be fixed?

CLEVELAND — What’s going on with that huge sinkhole in downtown Cleveland?

It’s a question several folks who frequent the area have been asking for weeks.

The road collapse first happened earlier this month, back on March 8, at the busy intersection of West 3rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Sinkhole closes Downtown Cleveland intersection

RELATED: Sinkhole closes Downtown Cleveland intersection

Since then, the intersection has remained shut down, with crews continuing repair work and drivers forced to navigate detours.

There’s still no clear timeline for when the intersection will fully reopen, according to city officials.

The City of Cleveland Division of Water tells News 5 that while crews are actively working "as efficiently and safely as possible," repairs could take weeks to complete.

They say the work is complex and requires careful coordination among multiple utilities.

Surveillance video from the area shows the initial collapse.

One driver was caught on camera unknowingly driving into the sinkhole as the pavement gave way.

The car became partially stuck and had to be towed from the scene.

Officials confirm the driver was not hurt.

Neighbors and people who work downtown say watching the ongoing work has raised some questions.

“I actually think a lot about how they’re even gonna fill that because it seems pretty impossible—but they’re down here working every day," Angela Schwark said.

For now, drivers are asked to plan ahead, expect delays, and follow posted detours as repairs continue.

As for what caused the collapse in the first place, officials say it's still under investigation.