Wooster Twp. McDonald’s employees hold vigil for co-worker after deadly motel fire

WOOSTER TWP., Ohio — Balloons have been tied to a light pole at the McDonald’s on Lincoln Way East to remember an employee who died in a fire at the Econo Lodge in Wooster Township.

“I just wanted to come out here, and show my respects to a very good woman, co-worker. She’s just a beautiful person all the way around,” said Erica Ray.

When calls first came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ray said she showed up shortly after to check on who friends and family identify as Isha and her family.

“I said, 'Where is she at, where is my girl at?' and they just said that (she) didn’t make it,” said Ray.

Ray first met Isha when she transferred as a manager to McDonald’s about a year ago.

“She closed with me a few months at night and got me comfortable with the store and ever since then that’s been my girl,” said Ray.

Even Aleenah Barrett said she enjoyed working with Isha at McDonald’s.

“She was so loving and so energetic. Like every day that she was there, no matter her mood, she would always try and put you in a better mood,” said Barrett.

But now, Barrett and Ray say they’ll have to carry the torch after they said Isha and her family died in a motel fire at the Econo Lodge in Wooster Township early Wednesday morning.

“We went from texting her yesterday to getting a response from her yesterday to nothing now,” said Barrett.

Ray said this loss has been difficult for everyone to accept. That’s why she organized Wednesday’s vigil to help support her employees and Isha’s family.

“I can’t comfort her like she would comfort me. She was there for me when my mom passed like I just want to be there for her and her family,” said Ray.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation.

Meantime, the motel is closed, and dozens of guests have been relocated to other hotels, while others are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

“I’m going to miss her, like she’s going to be missed,” said Ray.